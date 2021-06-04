VIP AUDIO 6/3 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Cody’s path to AEW World Title, Dominik crowd response, will Shahid Khan buy WWE, AEW PPV reactions, more (70 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2 of 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:
- Will all AEW PPVs be on Sundays now?
- Who would make up your Zombie World Order?
- Who would win this tournament of AEW’s mid-card rising stars?
- Did Anthony Ogogo use the wrong strategy at the PPV?
- How would you map out Cody’s path to the AEW Title, and is it as a face or a heel?
- Do you listen to podcasts hosted by people who work for pro wrestling companies currently such as Jim Ross, Mark Henry, Konnan, and Bruce Prichard?
- Would it benefit WWE to have time limits and more draws to avoid distraction finishes?
- Is Dominik Mysterio going to get booed by the audience when crowds return?
- Agree or Disagree regarding key aspects of AEW’s PPV including outside interference, referee peripheral vision, Anthony Ogogo, managers on commentary, Jon Moxley’s “Wild Thing” theme change, PPV length.
- Should AEW hire Lana and make her part of Miro’s act?
- What would it take for AEW to overtake WWE as the top pro wrestling company?
- Which pro wrestling company has the best chance to be the new no. 3?
- Is WWE actually becoming a Content Creation Company rather than a Pro Wrestling Company, as Nick Khan said? Is there even a difference?
- Is there a chance Shahid Khan buys WWE, and would Vince McMahon even entertain the idea? How would it impact the wrestling landscape?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply