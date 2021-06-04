SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/3 - The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Cody's path to AEW World Title, Dominik crowd response, will Shahid Khan buy WWE, AEW PPV reactions, more (70 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:10:13 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2 of 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

Will all AEW PPVs be on Sundays now?

Who would make up your Zombie World Order?

Who would win this tournament of AEW’s mid-card rising stars?

Did Anthony Ogogo use the wrong strategy at the PPV?

How would you map out Cody’s path to the AEW Title, and is it as a face or a heel?

Do you listen to podcasts hosted by people who work for pro wrestling companies currently such as Jim Ross, Mark Henry, Konnan, and Bruce Prichard?

Would it benefit WWE to have time limits and more draws to avoid distraction finishes?

Is Dominik Mysterio going to get booed by the audience when crowds return?

Agree or Disagree regarding key aspects of AEW’s PPV including outside interference, referee peripheral vision, Anthony Ogogo, managers on commentary, Jon Moxley’s “Wild Thing” theme change, PPV length.

Should AEW hire Lana and make her part of Miro’s act?

What would it take for AEW to overtake WWE as the top pro wrestling company?

Which pro wrestling company has the best chance to be the new no. 3?

Is WWE actually becoming a Content Creation Company rather than a Pro Wrestling Company, as Nick Khan said? Is there even a difference?

Is there a chance Shahid Khan buys WWE, and would Vince McMahon even entertain the idea? How would it impact the wrestling landscape?

