VIP AUDIO 7/18 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: A deep dive into WWE’s ratings issues with Monday Night Raw, suggestions on how to improve WWE shows, and history of successful eye angles in pro wrestling (94 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: A deep dive into the WWE’s ratings issues with Monday Night Raw including specific discussion on the pandemic, empty arena wrestling, Vince McMahon super serving corporate America instead of wrestling fans, suggestions on how to improve WWE shows, and more. Also, a look at the history of successful eye angles in pro wrestling. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

