VIP AUDIO 7/18 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines + Latest News: Impact Slammiversary features lots of cut WWE wrestlers, Smackdown viewership, looking back at early Joe-TNA reaction, Triple H-WWE status, more (129 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to two WKH’s from 15 years ago this weekend and then six WKH’s from 10 years ago this week. The summaries of each follow in the order they play on today’s Hotline…

2005…

7/19/05 Wade Keller Hotline: PWTorch editor Wade Keller breaks news regarding Triple H’s status with WWE, discusses the latest on the Spike TV-TNA situation and timing strategies, reports why the Diva Search is likely to get more TV time not less in the future, interesting comments by Vince McMahon on Hulk Hogan, notes on Matt Hardy, and more.

7/20/05 Wade Keller Hotline: PWTorch editor Wade Keller details the backstage reaction to Samoa Joe’s performance at Sunday’s PPV, what it means politically to his push, and how the next PPV on Aug. 13 could be one of the biggest matches of the year on several levels. Also, how the attitude within TNA is changing regarding the X Division and what has influenced that change. And more notes on the TNA PPV line-up that’s already looking like one of the better TNA line-ups of the year… Notes on former WWE wrestlers who were backstage at the TNA PPV, including Jeff Hardy… A preview of a Saturday Night War between Velocity and TNA on Saturday night this fall… Thoughts on a new booking style trend that permeating a number of promotions where “smart fans” are catered to, but worked, at the same time, where reality and fiction are mixed – with Hardy-Lita-Edge in WWE and C.M. Punk’s ROH Title reign as two prominent examples… Plus final notes on how WWE has been reacting to the terrorist angle controversy on Smackdown…

2010…

7/9/10 – Wade Keller Hotline: PWTorch editor Wade Keller takes a look at the latest news including Triple H’s surgery and Summerslam return unlikely, Eric Bischoff’s comments on Bryan Danielson and Paul Heyman, Jim Ross’s comments on Shawn Michaels’s retirement and Batista in MMA, weekend schedule notes, thoughts on Smackdown TV tonight, and more.

7/10/10 – Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: Should wrestlers posting on Twitter takes away the mystique of wrestlers, whether WWE or TNA could get away with pulling way back on free TV content to promote PPVs as the main place to see actual matches, why TNA always talks about being in business eight years, why TNA hasn’t succeeded in picking out one or a few top stars that defines their roster as WWE has, and more.

7/11/10 – Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Paul Heyman-TNA rumors, Bill Simmons of ESPN citing the Hulk Hogan heel turn at the 1996 WCW Bash as similar to LeBron James heel turn last week joining the Miami Heat, backstage notes from TNA Victory Road, Jim Ross to make a non-WWE convention appearance, Jeff Hardy drug case update, and more.

7/12/10 – Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Shane McMahon’s latest move, TNA Impact quarter hour ratings and overall surge up against (thanks to) LeBron on ESPN, Mick Foley’s planned return, Dixie Carter’s comment to wrestlers that upset some, and more.

7/13/10 – Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Jim Ross telling everyone to calm down about his being erased from the WWE opening along with a half-hearted endorsement of his employer, Doink’s identity, Ric Flair’s legal domestic situation updated on TMZ, thoughts and details on the TNA-ECW angle, Raw ratings, and more.

