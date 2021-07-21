VIP AUDIO 7/20 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk Kross losing on Raw, crowds returning, ratings, Omega in Impact, Nikki’s win, Keith Lee, more (147 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss the puzzling booking decisions made on Raw including Karrion Kross’s loss to Jeff Hardy and Keith Lee losing decisively in his first match back. Then they read a bunch of emails about last night’s newsworthy Raw including Nikki’s MITB cash-in and Goldberg’s return. They also discuss Charlotte’s short title reigns, the return of crowds, AEW Dynamite’s booking resurgence, AEW’s women’s division, Jay White showing up on Impact’s Slammiversary PPV, who will Kenny Omega eventually lose the Impact Title to, ROH’s PPV main event and weak title change booking, Smackdown, and more.

