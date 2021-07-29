VIP AUDIO 7/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Parks & 4 On-Site Correspondents (AD-FREE): C.M. Punk hints, Nick Gage, Cody booed, live callers, emails (158 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Greg Parks from the “Wrestling Night in America” PWTorch Dailycast to discuss AEW Dynamite with live callers and four on-site correspondents. They discuss the C.M. Punk hints, the United Center announcement, and how Punk might be utilized. Also, “Hangman” Adam Page’s failure to secure an AEW Title shot and what that means, Cody Rhodes being booed against Malikay Black, the wild ten-man tag match opening, the injury to Cash Wilder, the latest with Brit Baker’s character and future title defenses, and much more.

