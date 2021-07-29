SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss wild main event between Nick Gage and Chris Jericho, plus Twitch chat and mailbag topics including CM Punk, more (78 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:17:52 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: The show begins this week with Mike and Andrew talking about the wild main event between Nick Gage and Chris Jericho, attacking the match from all angles. Then, they hit the Twitch chat and mailbag to break down more topics including CM Punk and more. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO