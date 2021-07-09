VIP AUDIO 7/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2): Debating Heenan’s “which side is he on” comment before Hogan’s turn, are Jericho’s self-boasts grounded in reality, rep of Cena vs. Ryker, Zelina a sellout, more (106 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

What are UFC’s long-term prospects and is there a high probability fighters will develop CTE?

Why isn’t John Cena taking as much or more heat for his China “hostage video” apology as Ryker is for his Black LIve Matter comments?

Does Jeff Jarrett have a reputation for being a politician, and how do you categorize his career?

What would be the ideal pairings of announce teams in AEW given who is on staff?

Are Chris Jericho’s self-boasts about being responsible for AEW existing and succeeding over-the-top self-aggrandizement or grounded in reality?

Who are some wrestlers who thrived in factions that wouldn’t have been as successful as singles acts, thinking about Jake Hager’s recent success in AEW?

Why did Zelina Vega return to WWE without concessions after all the praise she received for taking a stand?

Isn’t Hangman Page’s personality a good fit to hang out with Dark Order?

An update on the 1981 Top 50 List discussed last week.

What’s up with Vince McMahon’s portrayal of babyfaces lately, and will he ever point the finger at himself?

What commercial songs would be good entrance themes for WWE wrestlers?

Ranking the top Australian wrestlers.

Isn’t pro wrestling today lacking superstars, rather than just stars, and shouldn’t pro wrestling aspire to create more true superstars?

How much damage to Bobby Heenan do to the Hulk Hogan heel turn by blurting out “which side is he on” when Hogan came out at Bash at the Beach?

