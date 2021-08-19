News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/18 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Dynamite including Jericho losing to MJF, a Rampage preview including Punk speculation, Marvel’s “What If…?” and more (158 min)

August 19, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 8/18 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Dynamite including Jericho losing to MJF, a Rampage preview including Punk speculation, Marvel's "What If...?" and more (158 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: On VIP this week, Rich gives us a full rundown of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including the final Labor of Jericho, which saw Chris Jericho lose to MJF by submission in the main event. A full preview of this Friday’s AEW Rampage taping, of course including C.M. Punk speculation. A weird digression about TNA title lineage. An entire conversation about this week’s episode of Marvel’s “What If…?” Is Captain America really the worst superhero? A book club meeting featuring Travis gushing over the “Life in Exile” series by Sean Oswald. The two Brians chime in with emails.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021