VIP AUDIO 8/19 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 3): AEW Rampage episode one review, AEW Dynamite in person in Houston, extensive C.M. Punk discussion (63 min)

August 19, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:

  • AEW Rampage episode one review
  • AEW Dynamite in person in Houston review
  • Extensive C.M. Punk discussion including whether he’ll be in touch with today’s fanbase

