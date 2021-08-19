VIP AUDIO 8/19 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 3): AEW Rampage episode one review, AEW Dynamite in person in Houston, extensive C.M. Punk discussion (63 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:
- AEW Rampage episode one review
- AEW Dynamite in person in Houston review
- Extensive C.M. Punk discussion including whether he’ll be in touch with today’s fanbase
