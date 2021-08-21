SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 8/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (8-21-16) WWE Summerslam Post-Game Show w/James Caldwell & Greg Parks with live callers including Cena vs. Styles, Lesnar vs. Orton, Jericho & KO vs. Enzo & Big Cass (122 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:01:50 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Aug. 21, 2016. PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks host the WWE Summerslam Post-Game Show with live calls breaking down the 2016 Summerslam PPV in depth including John Cena vs. A.J. Styles, Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton, Chris Jericho & Kevin Owens vs. Enzo & Big Cass, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO