VIP AUDIO 8/20 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 3 of 3): New “Heels” drama series review, should Lesnar face Lashley or Reigns, Punk in AEW, Cody retirement angle, an NHL team of wrestlers, Mike Tenay, more (88 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:
- Todd picks a buried WWE wrestler and books them to elevate to a WWE World Title win
- What type of massive talent acquisition periods come close to what AEW has done in the last eight months?
- What AEW All Out might have looked like compared to what the line-up is actually looking like
- Thoughts on Cody Rhodes retirement angle
- What would your NHL Hockey Lines look like if you utilized WWE and AEW wrestlers to make a hockey team.
- Pickle Ball or Penis Ball?
- Thoughts on new “Heels” drama series
- Thoughts on strengths and weaknesses of Mike Tenay’s announcing in WCW and TNA
- Is it ever worthwhile and justifiable having a racial-based angle even if the black hero babyface wins?
- How apt is a comparison between Randy Orton and Lex Luger in terms of popularity, success, and legacy?
- Adding to the list of real-life couples in pro wrestling?
- What is the future of the NXT product and will it remain on USA Network if it becomes a “big man developmental” territory again?
- Should Brock Lesnar face Bobby Lashley or Roman Reigns if he returns? Pros and cons of each choice.
- Rank four unlikely events that happened over the last two years in terms of least predictable from a December 2019 perspective?
- Should AEW prioritize making referees seem more competent?
- Will C.M. Punk rekindle his passion for pro wrestling and will be amplify an anti-WWEstance?
- What if the pandemic never happened? How different would WWE and AEW be today, in terms of business being different?
