VIP AUDIO 8/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Parks & Krol (AD-FREE): Roundtable format analyzing Cody-Brodie match and angle, Jericho-Cassidy, Mox, Darby, more (99 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Newsletter columnist Greg Parks (who also hosts the “Wrestling Night in America” Sunday episode of the PWTorch Dailycast) and former PWTorch Newsletter columnist Eric Krol (circa 1990) to discuss the Aug. 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, a special Saturday night edition on TNT. They begin with the upset TNT Title win of Brodie Lee over Cody and the post-match angle, Chris Jericho challenging Orange Cassidy to a Mimosa Mayhem Match, the latest Jon Moxley-MJF hype, Kenny Omega snaps and is talked down by The Young Bucks again, Sammy Guevera-Matt Hardy angle, Darby Allin-Ricky Starks, angle, the Tag Team Gauntlet announcement, and more. Then they read emails from listeners and react.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO