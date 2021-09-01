News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/31 – WKH – The News: Backstage insights on Jax-Charlotte match, Riddle's digs at Reigns, Punk scheduled for Dynamite, Reigns-Heyman, Raw vs. Dynamite demo update, SD viewership, NXT's secret, Priest push, more (41 min.)

September 1, 2021

VIP AUDIO 8/31 – WKH - The News: Backstage insights on Jax-Charlotte match, Riddle's digs at Reigns, Punk scheduled for Dynamite, Reigns-Heyman, Raw vs. Dynamite demo update, SD viewership, NXT's secret, Priest push, more (41 min.)
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news with backstage insights on what went on during that odd Nia Jax-Charlotte match, Riddle’s digs at Roman Reigns and whether it could help or hurt Riddle, C.M. Punk scheduled for Dynamite, reaction to the Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman-Usos saga, Raw vs. Dynamite demo update, Smackdown viewership, NXT’s planned changes remain top secret, Damian Priest’s push and his reputation behind the scenes, and more.

