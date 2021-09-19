VIP AUDIO 9/18 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Rock returning at Survivor Series, Punk ratings, Nash fired, Hunter touts PG rating, Sting-Flair, Angle on his DUI, more (172 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The Sept. 6, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including MSG says Rock returning to ring at Survivor Series, Kurt Angle issues statement on DUI, JBL and Foley open to WWE returns, Brock Lesnar returning, Nash text reaction, Inside Out movie review, and more.

•The Sept. 7, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including a Kurt Angle DUI update, Kevin Nash fired, Hunter talks about PG benefits and combined rosters, WWE movie division update, Raw ratings, Impact ratings.

•The Sept. 8, 2011 episode features a look at Impact Wrestling featuring Jeff Hardy’s return, No Surrender final hype, Mr. Anderson gets title shot against Angle with Sting as special enforcer, hype for next week’s Flair-Sting match, and more in a show that had some strengths but was so overcrowded that some good angles came up short of being effective.

•The Sept. 9, 2011 episode features a look at Jeff Hardy’s court ruling Thursday, Eric Bischoff’s comments on Matt Hardy, Nick Hogan’s court date Friday, poor reviews of WWE Studios’s Inside Out, a Three-Hour Impact episode before Bound for Glory, the latest on Keibler-Clooney, Hulk Hogan on Access Hollywood, and more.

•The Sept. 10, 2011 episode features a look at Sunday’s TNA No Surrender PPV with a complete rundown of the line-up, look at each of the matches on the line-up as of Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode, and look-ahead to where TNA might be going to Bound for Glory in October.

•The Sept. 11, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format with a look at Zack Ryder’s push and big spotlight on WWE TV this week, The Rock’s name helping him become a top star, whether C.M. Punk passed the blame to Kevin Nash for weak ratings performance during Punk’s push and recent program working with Nash, and more.

•The Sept. 12, 2011 episode features a detailed look at this week’s Raw starting with a very in-depth review of the Triple H-C.M. Punk segment with specific examples of what really worked but also how it could have been easily tweaked to avoid one potentially damaging weakness weaved throughout. Then a full review of every other segment on the show.

