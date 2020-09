SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from September 24, 2015 featuring John Arezzi. The former ‘80s/‘90s New York pro wrestling radio host talks Sting’s career, Hulk Hogan scandals, the evolution of wrestling media coverage, and more including live callers.

