VIP AUDIO 9/8 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (3/15/1992): Arezzi with Meltzer, Superstar Graham, Barry Orton, Sammartino discussing wave of scandalous WWF allegations (109 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the Mar. 15, 1992 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#149) hosted by John Arezzi including Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Barry Orton, and “Superstar” Graham all in studio along with Bruno Sammartino and Billy Jack Haynes to talk about the growing wave of media coverage of various scandalous sex and drug allegations against the WWF on the Phil Donahue Show dedicated to these topics. They discuss the resignations of Pat Patterson and Terry Garvin.

