SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 9/8 – NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome N2 PPV Roundtable (w/Radican & Fann): Thoughts on atmosphere of show with small crowd, match length, big match analysis of Eagles vs. Takahashi, Takagi vs. Evil, more (38 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 38:02 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome PPV audio roundtable. Radican and Fann discuss the entire show in depth, beginning with the Shingo Takagi vs. Evil main event. They then work their way backwards through the entire card and give their analysis on each match. The show concludes with their initial thoughts on the G1 Climax 31 blocks that were announced during the show.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO