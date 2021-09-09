SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 9/8 – WKPWP Keller & Powell 10 Yrs Ago Flagship (AD-FREE): (8-30-2011) Punk's big promo fail, NWO reforming, Triple H returning to ring, Impact, Orton, live callers (89 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:29:45 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (8-30-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss the fallout from a newsworthy Raw Supershow including Triple H’s announced return to the ring. Also, live calls most of the hour covering more subjects including Smackdown going live, a major uncool moment for C.M. Punk with his gag promo, the NWO reforming, Dolph Ziggler’s showing against Randy Orton, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they delve more into Raw and also last week’s TNA Impact.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO