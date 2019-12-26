VIP AUDIO 12/25 – East Coast Cast #482 (NSFW): Bardre Purnell joins Travis Bryant for an end of the year catch-up in the world of professional wrestling (165 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this Xmas episode, OG co-host Bardre Purnell joins Travis for an end of the year catch-up in the world of professional wrestling. Dre wants to know where exactly Seth Rollins went wrong with the fans that forced a heel turn. Travis continually questions Dre’s taste in wrestlers except when it comes to Kieth Lee. Dre fawns over Adam Cole; Travis does not. Differing opinions on Roderick Strong. Some of Dre’s thoughts on NWA and where they fit in the wrestling landscape. AEW – who is still watching, why and why not. Live calls, emails, and more.

