VIP AUDIO 12/25 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Which NXT heel and which NXT babyface would be good fit for Cena at WrestleMania? Is Cena missing 2019 PPV a landmark moment? Is WWE damaging PPV equity with flat finishes? (21 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers Mailbag questions on these topics: Which NXT heel and which NXT babyface would be a good fit for Cena at WrestleMania? Is Cena missing 2019 PPV a landmark moment? Is WWE damaging PPV equity with flat finishes? Is WWE finishing PPVs with the wrong matches lately?

