1/11 STARDOM NEW YEARS STARS afternoon results: Kagetsu vs. Giulia, the High Speed Grand Prix begins with Starlight Kid vs. Leyla Hirsch

STARDOM NEW YEARS STARS

JANUARY 11, 2020

OSAKA, JAPAN AT OSAKA WORLD PAVILION

AIRED ON STARDOM WORLD

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Hoshino said this was her first time teaming with Iida as a duo. AZM said this was also her first time teaming with Hayashishita as a duo. They were both wearing surgical masks and cited the flu going around. (Natsuko Tora and Natsu Sumire were both pulled from this weekend of events due to the flu.)

(1) ARTIST OF STARDOM CHAMPIONS QUEEN’S QUEST (AZM & Future Of Stardom/SWA World Champion Utami Hayashishita) vs. SAYA IIDA & ITSUKI HOSHINO

AZM put away Hoshino with the diving footstomp.

WINNERS: Queen’s Quest in 6:49.

-Miyagi (in a monotone) said she was getting excited. Riho said she wanted to sparkle more this year.

(2) HIGH SPEED CHAMPION & AEW WOMEN’S CHAMPION RIHO vs. ANDRAS MIYAGI – NON-TITLE MATCH

Riho with a “clutch hold” for the win.

WINNER: Riho in 7:48.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Riho has new black gear which leaves her almost unrecognizable. I remain baffled at how little Stardom is doing with the AEW champion. Meanwhile Miyagi takes another loss.)

-Zoey Skye came out first for a High Speed tournament introduction. She was followed by Leyla Hirsch, Death Yama-san, Starlight Kid, and AZM. They are the five participants in this round robin tournament to determine Riho’s next challenger. Each match will have a ten-minute time limit. The two highest scorers will face off in the finals.

Backstage for the pre-match promos for the opening contest. Hirsch said she’d win the whole thing. Kid said Hirsch was small but has a lot of power. She wants to be the one to challenge Riho, though.

(3) STARLIGHT KID vs. LEYLA HIRSCH – HIGH SPEED GRAND PRIX

Kid tapped to an armbar.

WINNER: Leyla Hirsch in 4:48.

(Pageot’s Perspective: A setback but I still expect it to be Kid vs. AZM in the finals.)

High Speed tournament rankings:

Leyla Hirsch – 2

AZM – 0

Starlight Kid – 0

Zoey Skye – 0

Death Yama-san – 0

-Kashima said that Tora and Sumire have the flu. Hayter said she was too tough to get sick but Kashima doesn’t speak enough English to understand what she was saying. Skye just stood by awkwardly.

(4) QUEEN’S QUEST (Artist Of Stardom Champion Momo Watanabe, Bea Priestley, & Leo Onozaki) vs. OEDO TAI (Saki Kashima, Jamie Hayter, & Zoey Skye)

Kashima hit Onozaki with the placard behind the ref’s back and put away the rookie with My Emblem.

WINNERS: Oedo Tai in 8:59

(Pageot’s Perspective: To go with her new gear Kashima’s also cut her hair to chin length and looks a bit like a young Laurie Metcalf now.)

-Giulia said she could care less about Kagetsu’s retirement road. (She means she couldn’t care less.) She said she would suck the life out of the decrepit old mummy. Kagetsu said Giulia was starting to make a lot of noise. She wanted her to understand how special it was to be a part of her retirement road.

(5) KAGETSU vs. GIULIA

Kagetsu had Giulia up for a death valley driver when the time ran out.

DECISION: Time limit draw in 15:00.

-Kagetsu said Giulia was better than she thought. She didn’t come in well but they have to look at the past as long as they don’t get stuck in the past. Giulia’s been in Stardom for two months and she’s worked harder than anyone in the ring. If she doesn’t neglect the effort she can make it to the top of Stardom. She asked the crowd if they agree. Kagetsu offered a handshake but Giulia shoved it aside and took the mic. She wanted a win but she did suck a lot of life out of Kagetsu and she’s going to keep it in her heart. She thanked her for including her in her retirement road.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Giulia’s quickly climbed into my top five of wrestlers in Stardom that I just don’t care about. I find her boring and insufferable. She’s a heel so maybe that’s intentional but with the megapush she’s getting already I fear I’m going to have a lot of frustrated viewing ahead of me this year as she steamrolls through opponents I’d rather see featured in top spots.)

-Kimura asked if they smell something. “The smell of death!” Yama-san proclaimed. No, it’s the smell of the little turds in Stars. Kyona said they can celebrate with liquor if they win. Hoshiki noticed how tall Kamitani is for the first time. She said she’s 168 centimeters (5’5”). Hoshiki said she’s 5’4”. Nakano said she’s 5’1”. Iwatani wasn’t paying attention.

(6) STARS (World Of Stardom Champion Mayu Iwatani, Wonder Of Stardom Champion Arisa Hoshiki, Tam Nakano, & Saya Kamitani) vs. TOKYO CYBER SQUAD (Hana Kimura, Death Yama-san, & Goddess Of Stardom Champions Jungle Kyona & Konami)

Kyona pinned Kamitani with the hammer throw power bomb.

WINNERS: Tokyo Cyber Squad in 12:46.

(Pageot’s Perspective: I guess I thought only some of the Stardom crew were short. I mean it’s obvious with people like Iida and Hoshino. But if Kamitani, who appears tall in matches like this, is only 5’5” then wow, everybody on the roster is tiny. Anyway Stars are now 0-7 in tag matches this year. Good thing they have the top two singles titles to keep them credible.)