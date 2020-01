VIP AUDIO 1/17 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Kane returns and interacts with Firefly Funhouse, Bryan drives Fiend under the ring, stips announced for key Rumble matches, Mandy ends up in Otis’s arms at ringside (20 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Smackdown start to finish including Kane returns and interacts with Firefly Funhouse, Bryan drives Fiend under the ring, stips announced for key Rumble matches, Mandy ends up in Otis’s arms at ringside, Lacey Evans vs. Bayley, Revival vs. The Usos, Roman Reigns vs. Robert Roode, and more.

