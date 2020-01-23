AEW Dynamite finishes in top 10 cable demo ratings, but NXT closes gap in viewership compared to prior three 2020 Wednesday battles

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Bruce Mitchell joins Wade with open phone lines talking Rumble, NXT, AEW, more

NXT on USA closed the gap with AEW Dynamite this week, coming up 102,000 short of AEW compared to 240,000 last week. AEW drew 871,000 viewers, down rom 940,000 last week. NXT drew 769,000, up from 700,000 last week. It was NXT’s highest viewership since the Christmas night episode, which didn’t face opposition from Dynamite which took the night off. It was close to the 775,000 and 778,000 NXT drew the prior two weeks leading into Christmas, but quite below the streak of three episodes before that which drew more than 800,000 viewers, peaking at 916,000 on Nov. 20 in the midst of the Survivor Series crossover hype.

AEW dropped to the lowest viewership of the year and it’s first Wednesday night audience below 900,000 of 2020. It was still better than average viewership for all of November and December (807,000).

The 102,000 lead for AEW is down from 240,000 last week, 226,000 two weeks ago, and 419,000 three weeks ago.

In the key 18-49 demo, AEW beat NXT by a 0.35 to 0.24 margin. Among men 18-49, AEW beat NXT by a 0.48 to 0.32 margin. Among men 18-34, AEW held a smaller lead of 0.24 to 0.21.

In the 18-49 demo, AEW finished no. 8 for the night on TNT with a 0.4 rating (rounded up from 0.35). ESPN’s NBA game outdrew them handily with 2.358 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating. NXT’s demo rating rounded down 0.2 and didn’t make the top 25 list.

