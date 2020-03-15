News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks: Joel Dehnel joins Greg to discuss the current landscape in pro wrestling, including thoughts on a potential WrestleMania move, empty PC Smackdown, more! (88 min)

March 15, 2020


WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Peteani review Smackdown without a crowd, Reigns interview, Cena-Wyatt
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wresting Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel to discuss, via calls and emails, the potential changes afoot for WrestleMania and the ripple effects inside and outside the company, Friday’s Smackdown from the Performance Center, taping TV from the Firefly Funhouse, and more.

