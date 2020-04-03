VIP AUDIO 4/2 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): WrestleMania Preview, Should Wrestling Shut Down, Reviews of AEW Dynamite, NXT, Raw, Smackdown, REO Speedwagon, Ozark (126 min)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd and Wade begin with a review of NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite. They discuss the fan-free settings and assess the changes over the last few weeks and viability going forward. Also, should WWE and AEW shut down for a while? Then they shift to a walk through Smackdown and Raw and close with a full WrestleMania preview.

