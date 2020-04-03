VIP AUDIO 4/2 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag with a heavy dose of ECW talk plus, Michaels-Flair GOAT debate, better options for Hogan at WM2 than Bundy, Ryback, Undertaker, Heyman, Dana White, more (73 min)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…

Can AEW take this opportunity to delve into their personalties with longer profile pieces during society’s shutdown during pandemic?

Which predominantly ECW-connected wrestler should have had a better run in WWE?

Thoughts on Dana White’s media tour defending UFC continuing its fight schedule?

When did ECW peak, was ECW’s creative decline the fault of Paul Heyman burnout or talent raids, and could ECW have thrived if it got a USA Network deal?

A look back at WrestleMania 2000 including the McMahons in every corner of the four-way, the triangle ladder match, Trish Stratus at ringside, no singles matches.

Should Shayna Baszler dominate and beat Becky Lynch at WrestleMania?

What happened to Ryback and would he be good fit now for AEW or ROH?

What kind of impact might The Revival have if they land in AEW and feud with The Young Bucks?

Why did Bret Hart win the WWE Title for just one day in February 1997?

Did Undertaker really know the name of his wife’s finisher and does he still remember it today?

What if Paul Heyman went to WCW after ECW went out of business?

If King Kong Bundy didn’t challenge Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 2, who would have been a better choice from both within WWF at that time and non-WWF big name wrestlers?

Can these run of great WWE TV promos continue after the pandemic era ends?

Is Brock Lesnar also at risk like Roman Reigns because of his past health issues with diverticulitis?

If the WWF Title changes hands more often in the early WrestleMania years, who would be some of the wrestlers who would have had a run with the top title?

How do Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair compare in the Greatest of All-Time conversation?

What is your favorite Bond movie?

