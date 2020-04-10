VIP AUDIO 4/9 – WKH – The News: WWE moving forward with tapings tomorrow while UFC goes on hiatus, safety precautions, NXT scores narrow win over AEW, Dark Side of the Ring viewership for Brawl for All, latest WWE Fan Survey on WM36, more (17 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the following news topics: WWE moving forward with TV tapings tomorrow while UFC goes on hiatus, safety precautions increasing, NXT scores narrow win over AEW in total viewers with more key metrics and perspective, thoughts on the latest Dark Side of the Ring episode on the Brawl for All plus viewership numbers, a detailed look at latest WWE Fan Survey on WrestleMania 36 including results of the biggest surprise, and more.

