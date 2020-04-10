FREE PODCAST 4/9 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk whether pre-taped heavily produced “cinematic” style matches have a big future, Drew and Braun prospects as champions, Jericho commentary, Moxley-Hager, more (146 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss the long-term future of pre-taped heavily-produced cinematic style wrestling matches, what’s next for Jonny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa after their “final battle” on NXT this week, Charlotte in NXT, the way WWE handled Roman Reigns and WrestleMania, hype for Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager, Chris Jericho on commentary, Brodie Lee spoofing Vince McMahon, how safe or unsafe is it to continue to gather wrestlers for TV tapings, what steps should WWE and AEW have taken to be safer, TNT Championship tournament talk, and should golf courses be re-opened.

