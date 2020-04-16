VIP AUDIO 4/15 – East Coast Cast #497 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss “Black Wednesday,” where over two dozen wrestlers and agents/producers were fired from WWE two days after Florida deemed WWE an essential business (67 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: “Black Wednesday” was the biggest topic of the week, and Cam and Trav treated it as so. Over two dozen wrestlers and agents/producers were fired from WWE Wednesday afternoon in what is being call a cost-cutting move in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. This, two days after the Governor of Florida deemed WWE an “essential” business, which was the same day Linda McMahon’s Trump super PAC dropped $19 million into the state, two days before the president named Vince McMahon to his revitalization of America team! Yup.

