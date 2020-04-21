VIP AUDIO 4/20 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Drew vs. Angel Garza, several MITB qualifiers, Kairi vs. Nia Jax rematch, Lashley tips over tires, Viking Raiders sing together (27 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including a Drew McIntyre vs. Angel Garza main event, several MITB qualifiers in first-time match-ups, Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax in a rematch, Bobby Lashley tips over tires, the Viking Raiders inexplicably sing together on a car ride, Jerry Lawler calls on Street Profits to stop being so over-the-top, Charlotte, Shayna Baszler, Seth Rollins promo, more.

