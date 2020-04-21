FREE PODCAST 4/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Heydorn: Evaluating Drew as champ in this environment, Charlotte, MITB developments, Jax-Kairi rematch, live callers and emails (114 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Zack Heydorn to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They evaluate Drew McIntyre as champ in this environment, Charlotte being NXT champ on Raw, latest Money in the Bank developments, Nia Jax-Kairi Sane rematch, and much more with live callers and emails.

