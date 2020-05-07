VIP AUDIO 5/6 – East Coast Cast #500 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss upcoming Money in the Bank, AEW putting on consistently good empty area shows, more (88 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On tonight’s episode, Cam and Trav get into the worthwhile stories of the last week. Money in the Bank is this weekend, and instead of just going for a gimmicked, “cinematic” match, WWE is having the men’s and women’s MITB matches simultaneously. What else on that show is even worth watching? Wrestlers that could barely make NXT TV before the shutdown are now being featured on Raw. AEW is still putting on consistently good empty area shows. Calls, tweets, and more!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO