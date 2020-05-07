VIP AUDIO 5/6 – WKH – AEW Dynamite TV Review: Jericho & Guevara vs. Omega & Broken Matt big angle for Moxley to set up his Double or Nothing PPV challenger, Jake brings back the snake and puts it over Brandi, more (24 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including the Brodie Lee and Dark Order attack on Jon Moxley to set up the Double or Nothing AEW Title match, Brandi Rhodes vignette and angle with Jake Roberts afterward, Jon Moxley vs. Kaz, Cody vs. Joey Janella, Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. “Broken” Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega, the refocus on the AEW Women’s Division, and more.

