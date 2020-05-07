VIP AUDIO 5/7 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE Money in the Bank 2020 (60 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Money in the Bank 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship, both the men’s and women’s simultaneous Money in the Bank ladder matches, Bayley vs. Tamina for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Braun Strowman vs. The Fiend for the WWE Universal Championship, Drew Gulak vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO