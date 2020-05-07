News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss Dynamite being back to broadcasting live, Cody-Janela, Moxley-Kazarian, main event that featured the debut of Matt Hardy, more (94 min)

May 7, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin the show talking about this week’s AEW Dynamite, specifically the fact that the show was back to being broadcast live. They break down Cody-Janela and Moxley-Kazarian, and talk about the main event that featured the debut of Matt Hardy. From there, they talk a little about Impact and MLW and take listener emails. For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

