SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: With NXT returning next week, Kelly Wells, Michael Taylor, and J.R. Harris talk about which of the many WWE cuts could benefit from a run in NWA, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO