VIP AUDIO 5/7 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (10/18/1992): Keller & Schire discuss WCW house show, Halloween Havoc, WWF’s decision to change in-ring style with Bret Hart and Ric Flair, plus Hogan and Warrior rumors (86 min)

May 7, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: This is the October 18, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire discussing the week in wrestling including a WCW house show, previewing Halloween Havoc, WWF’s decision to change in-ring style with Bret Hart and Ric Flair, plus Hogan and Warrior rumors and much more with live calls throughout.

