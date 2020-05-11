VIP AUDIO 5/10 – WKH – WWE MITB PPV Review: Full show rundown and analysis including the Climbing the Corporate Ladder match, Drew vs. Seth, Braun vs. Bray, Bayley vs. Tamina, reaction to show length, MITB winners (36 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of the WWE Money in the Bank PPV including the Climbing the Corporate Ladder dual men’s and women’s ladder match, Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt, Bayley vs. Tamina, and the rest, plus reaction to shorter show length and why the Money in the Bank surprise winners makes sense.

