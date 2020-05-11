FREE PODCAST 5/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback: (4-28-15) Keller & Powell talk Extreme Rules fallout, Booker T’s gaffe on Owen, could Attitude Era work again, Billy Corgan joining TNA (144 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this podcast from five years ago (4-28-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss the career and legacy of Verne Gagne, plus WWE Extreme Rules fallout, thoughts on Raw, reaction to Booker T’s gaffe on Owen Hart, live caller discussions, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer member email questions on a range of topics including whether Attitude Era approach could work today, did Reigns benefit from Big Show match, ROH in Sinclair era, plus Billy Corgan joining TNA’s creative team.

