VIP AUDIO 5/14 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): UFC recap, the destruction of Vanguard 1, Mike Tyson-AEW, Becky Lynch pregnancy announcement, Asuka’s celebration, NXT match finishes, Cool Factor, more (73 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In an early edition of part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with Todd’s UFC PPV recap and some bragging about Todd’s stellar predictions for the card. Then they talk AEW Dynamite including the destruction of Vanguard 1 and the Mike Tyson announcement along with the rest of the show, a review of NXT including disappointment with match finishes lately, a look back at Smackdown’s final hype for Money in the Bank, and then a full review of Raw including the Becky Lynch pregnancy announcement, Asuka’s over-the-top celebration, and more. They also sidebar into the missing cool factor in pro wrestling these days with a ranking of top male stars right now when it comes to the cool factor.

