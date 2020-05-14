FREE PODCAST 5/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss Dynamite including whether or not Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee is a PPV-worthy main event, answer listener emails on Impact and AEW, more (85 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin the show talking about this week’s AEW Dynamite, specifically whether or not Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee is a PPV-worthy main event. They also take a lot of listener emails on topics that include Impact and AEW. For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO