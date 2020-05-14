VIP AUDIO 5/14 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: “A” for effort – Frame-by-frame artistic analysis of the 2020 WWE Money in the Bank ladder match with special guest Frank Peteani (84 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The 2020 WWE Money in the Bank ladder match. On the show, Zack Heydorn and special guest Frank Peteani of PWTorch.com dissect the artistry of the match via frame-by-frame analysis with specific discussion points including the build to both Money in the Bank ladder matches from a star perspective, high level talk on the artistry of the “climb the corporate ladder” match concept, how the comedy played into the match narrative given the high stakes involved, special appearances by Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon, the artistic production values utilized by WWE, the environment on the roof of WWE’s corporate office, and much more. Enjoy!

