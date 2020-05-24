Mike Tyson Will Appear on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announced today on Twitter that Mike Tyson, fresh off his appearance on Saturday night at Double or Nothing, will appear on this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

AEW didn’t announce what Tyson will be doing on the show, other than to say he would be appearing live. Tyson presented Cody with the TNT Championship belt on Saturday night at the pay-per-view, and even got into an altercation with Lance Archer’s coach, Jake “The Snake” Roberts.