FREE PODCAST 5/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey look at the upcoming UFC card headlined by Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns, look back at Robbie Lawler vs. Rory Macdonald II from 2015, more (77 min)

May 25, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey look ahead at the upcoming UFC card headlined by Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns. They debate the idea that the UFC does not want to book a fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. They look back at Robbie Lawler vs. Rory Macdonald II from 2015. They close the show with Robert giving a quick review of AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV.

