6/3 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae, Fantasma vs. Drake Maverick in Cruiserweight Interim Title Tournament finals, final stage-setting for Sunday’s Takeover

NXT ON USA PRIMER

JUNE 2, 2020

TAPED IN ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRS LIVE ON USA NETWORK

A new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will be crowned tonight as Drake Maverick faces El Hijo Del Fantasma in the finals. After exchanging heated words, Candice LeRae and Mia Yim will look to settle the score when they face off tonight. Also expect big features and looks into both the men’s and women’s championship matches with NXT Takeover: In Your House taking place this Sunday. It’s sure to be another action packed episode as Mauro Ranallo, Beth Phoenix and Tom Phillips are expected to have the call as NXT airs from Full Sail University on the USA Network. Let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

El Hijo del Fantasma and Drake Maverick clash for Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship

The tournament began with eight of NXT’s finest cruiserweight wrestlers but we are now down to two as Drake Maverick will face El Hijo del Fantasma in the finals to crown a new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Maverick posted an emotional video noting he’s not going anywhere and will fight to become champion. Meanwhile, Fantasma, a newcomer to NXT has shown off some of his wrestling style to make it to the finals. The question now is can Maverick’s fairy tale journey end on a happy note or will Fantama claim championship gold a couple weeks after debuting in NXT?

(Amin’s Analysis: I expect this to be a very solid wrestling match and my guess is Fantasma will win the NXT Cruiserweight Title. Maverick’s run throughout the tournament has been fun to watch and would be great to see him win. I would still like to see Maverick still get his spot on the NXT roster if he doesn’t win. The other interesting involvement is with the masked wrestlers and if Fantasma is revealed to be the leader of the group.)

Mia Yim and Candice LeRae take their hostilities to the ring

Candice LeRae has made some enemies since her recent change in character and Mia Yim is on the top of her list. During the Gargano’s Dinner, LeRae noted Yim dropped the ball in her match against Charlotte Flair and then called her out for pandering to the NXT fans. Yim responded by mocking Gargano’s Dinner noting LeRae was just in the shadow of her husband Johnny Gargano. Question is who will come out victorious when LeRae and Yim meet inside the ring?

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a good match as both LeRae and Yim are talented wrestlers. I liked the interaction leading into the match and LeRae has shined since turning heel. I would expect to see Gargano and Keith Lee in their partners’ respective corners and some post-match angle to build hype for the NXT North American Championship match.)

Prime Target: NXT Championship & NXT Women’s Championship Matches

NXT Takeover: In Your House takes place this Sunday as Adam Cole will defend the NXT Championship against Velveteen Dream. Plus, my favourite Io Shirai will face Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women’s Championship. It was announced on last week’s show that NXT will air a special Prime Target feature focusing on both NXT Championship matches.

(Amin’s Analysis: Most interested in the Triple Threat Match as I want to see my favourite Io Shirai win the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: In Your House. NXT does great work with their video packages and this Prime Target features should be great hyping up both championship matches.)

Final build for NXT Takeover: In Your House

In recent week’s Karrion Kross has sent warnings to Tommaso Ciampa before their TakeOver match. Plus, Damian Priest has also done the same revealing it was him who attacked Finn Balor a couple weeks ago. You would expect both Balor and Ciampa to deliver some sort of response to their respective opponents at TakeOver: In Your House.

Get ready when two of the most intense competitors in #WWENXT go head-to-head as @FinnBalor battles @ArcherOfInfamy at #NXTTakeOver: IN YOUR HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/15qBxbxtIg — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 29, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: The build for Ciampa vs. Kross match has been great with no sort of physical interaction. I would like to see this continue and have Ciampa deliver a strong promo before the match. I liked Priest’s reasoning for wanting a match with Balor who was one of NXT’s biggest stars before going to Raw. I’ve liked Balor’s presentation since returning to NXT as he’s showcased in a big program without the need of a title for now.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Timothy Thatcher defeated Matt Riddle in the first-ever NXT Fight Cage with Kurt Angle as the special guest referee. Charlotte Flair & Chelsea Green defeated Rhea Ripley & Io Shirai in a tag team match. William Regal announced he will pick the location after Cole agreed to defend the NXT Title against Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Overall Thoughts

I would expect to see some big angles and promos on the show with TakeOver: In Your House taking place this Sunday. The wrestling should be solid as always and should continue tonight from the LeRae vs. Yim match and the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament.

