LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 6/5: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Women’s Tag Title match, Styles-Bryan face-to-face, Jeff Hardy update, more

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JUNE 5, 2020

ORLANDO, FL AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-The show opened with a sweeping shot of the Performance Center crowd as Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcomed the audience to the show. They ran down the card, including a women’s tag team title defense, a face-to-face between A.J. Styles and Daniel Bryan, and a segment featuring John Morrison, The Miz, and Braun Strowman.

-Backstage, Jeff Hardy talked with personnel. Cole and Graves said we’d hear Jeff’s side of the story tonight, then tossed to a video package recap of last week’s angle involving the car accident and Elias injury.

-After the video recap, Jeff Hardy headed to the ring. Greg Hamilton introduced him. Cole called last week “one of the strangest events he’d ever witnessed.” He announced Elias suffered a torn pectoral muscle and a rib injury, which could cause him to miss up to two months.

In the ring, Jeff Hardy thanked WWE management and Fox for giving him a chance “get something off his chest.” Hardy said the entire show was thrown into chaos last week, and Elias was seriously injured, though it could’ve been worse. He offered to paint a “different picture” of the night’s events.

Jeff said when he pulled up to the Performance Center and got his bags, he was hit from behind with “what felt like an anvil.” He said he woke up, barely conscious, smelling like alcohol. He said he started questioning his sobriety and his career. He wondered how he’d be able to explain this to his wife and daughters. “How many more times could I beg for forgiveness?”

Jeff got choked up. He said he knew he didn’t slip. Jeff said he passed all the police’s sobriety tests, and witnesses confirmed that a person with red hair and a red beard left Jeff’s car and fled the scene. Hardy said we all know who fits that description. “The anger I felt that night could only be expressed through action,” Jeff said.

Sheamus’ music cut him off. He told Jeff not to point fingers. “You’re blaming other people for your problems,” Sheamus said. He called people who continue to support Jeff “enablers” and told Jeff to be a man and admit to what he did. Sheamus said Jeff won’t, because he’s not a man, just a junkie.

Sheamus walked out, but then came back. He told Jeff not to worry about disappointing his wife and daughters again. “They’re used to it,’ Sheamus said with a smile. Hardy jumped out of the ring and rushed toward Sheamus. Sheamus caught him with a Brogue Kick, then tossed him repeatedly into the plexiglass barriers attached to the barricades.

The Performance Center crowd pelted Sheamus with a “you suck” chant while Cole pondered whether or not Hardy’s accusations were true.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This felt like a mostly appropriate follow up to last week’s controversial segment. Jeff Hardy spoke with conviction and clarity, and he sounded genuine and unscripted, which is something he’s struggled with in the past, especially in recent interviews. He was definitely aided by the crowd’s involvement. Hardy seemed to make clear what happened, and I disliked Michael Cole calling into question. It should be clear to everyone, especially the announcers, that Sheamus is the obvious culprit, but yet they’re still still treating it as a “he said, he said” scenario. In any case, I thought both men’s performance was strong and this felt altogether less controversial than last week, while still driving the point home.)

-Otis and Mandy Rose were walking backstage when they happened upon King Corbin’s robe and crown. Otis tried on the crown. Mandy said it looked great on him. “Now you’re ready,” she said. Corbin happened upon the scene and yelled about someone stealing his crown. He grabbed a backstage attendant, who told Corbin he saw Otis wearing it. Cole said they’d face each other next.

-After the break, Otis headed to the ring with Mandy Rose. Cole threw to a recap of last week’s dream sequence between the two. King Corbin headed to the ring, lamenting the loss of his crown.

(1) OTIS (w/ Mandy Rose) vs. KING CORBIN

King Corbin attacked as soon as the bell rang, but Otis fought him off quickly. He clotheslined Corbin over the top rope, but Corbin rushed back in the ring. Otis outsmarted him again and clothesline him over the opposing top rope. This time, Otis met him on the outside.

Corbin tackled Otis into the LED screen on the apron, then tossed him face first into the ring post before throwing him back in the ring. Otis ran at Corbin, but Corbin caught him with a spinebuster for a two count. Otis fought his way to his feet but Corbin powered him into the corner with body shots.

Corbin dropped Otis out of the corner for another two count. He climbed on Otis’ back, but Otis dumped Corbin off in the corner. King Corbin and Otis traded kicks. Otis eventually shrugged Corbin off and powered up with a series of clotheslines and tackles. He gave Corbin a pair of overhead deadlift throws, then splashed him in the corner. Otis set up for the Caterpillar, but Corbin rolled to the outside. He grabbed his crown from ringside, then hit Otis in the throat with it.

Corbin grabbed a steel chair and hit Otis in the gut with it, causing a disqualification.

WINNER: Otis by disqualification in 4:00

Corbin continued his attack after the match, but Otis fought him off and celebrated with Mandy Rose.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Not a great match, but there wasn’t a whole lot to judge, either. It seems like they’re setting up for this to be an ongoing angle, which I don’t think is particularly exciting, though I struggle to think of a better role for either guy right now. Otis seems to be in a bit of a holding pattern until they decide what to do with his contract, and Corbin is essentially a necessary stepping stone for any babyface climbing up the ranks on Smackdown.)

-Backstage, The Miz and John Morrison were shown in an unmarked, white van. They said they’d make Braun Strowman’s life miserable tonight. Braun was shown backing into a spot in the parking lot. He grabbed his gear and headed inside. Corey Graves wondered aloud what Miz and Morrison may be doing.

-Miz and Morrison were shown in the van again after the break. Miz said everyone knows what it’s like to deal with annoying coworkers. They made fun of their coworkers, and the fans, for assuming Strowman would destroy them at Backlash. Miz said Strowman showed up to work without a care in the world. “That’s about to change,” Morrison added.

Miz said their action is strategic. “By the time we get to Backlash, Braun Strowman’s life will be a living hell.” Security camera footage of Strowman was shown backstage. Strowman poured a bottle of water, but it exploded all over him. Strowman stormed off in anger. Miz and Morrison laughed from their van.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This angle has been poorly conceived from the start, and it appears these segments tonight aren’t going to add anything. I’d have major questions about Braun Strowman’s ability to function as a lead babyface if all the booking were working in his favor. Unfortunately for him, it most certainly hasn’t. This isn’t helping.)

-Backstage, Kayla Braxton welcomed Shorty G. Mojo Rawley interrupted. He said there are more important things to discuss, like his boy Gronk getting robbed of the 24/7 title. He said Shorty G’s interview just got cut short, then laughed at his own joke. Shorty G brushed him off, but was attacked by Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Mojo joined in. Kofi Kingston and Big E stepped in to chase them off.

-Back at ringside, Lacey Evans headed to the ring. Sonya Deville attacked her from behind and threw her into the steel steps. Cole said they’d face each other after the break.

(2) LACEY EVANS vs. SONYA DEVILLE

The bell rang as soon as the show returned from commercial. Lacey Evans and Sonya Deville locked up. Evans took Deville down with a deep arm drag. Cole and Graves replayed Deville’s pre-match attack.

Sonya Deville gave Lacey Evans a waist lock takeover. Evans quickly fought back and worked over Deville’s arm in the corner. Evans charged at Deville, but Sonya caught her with a big boot out of the corner. She cornered Lacey and fired off some kicks to the midsection. Once on the mat, Deville stood on Evans’ hair.

Deville tossed Evans to the apron, but Lacey caught her with a kick. She leapt over the top and into a roll up, but she and Deville rolled onto the referee. He retreated to the corner, clutching his knee. The official called for help, telling Evans and Deville to stay back. The show went to commercial.

Deville and Evans traded blows when the show returned from the break, a new official now handling the match. Cole and Graves showed Deville taking advantage of the situation during the break. Deville got Evans out onto the apron and dropped her onto her knee on the outside, a nasty looking fall for Evans.

Evans continued to beat on Lacey on the outside before sending her back in the ring for a quick one count. Deville sent Lacey off the ropes, but Lacey caught her with a big running clothesline, leaving both women on the mat. Both women slowly stood. Evans hit Deville with a pair of clotheslines, then a kick to the back of the neck, dropping her.

Evans caught Sonya with a running knee, then climbed to the middle rope for a leaping moonsault. She covered Deville for a near fall. Deville recovered, kicked Lacey to her knees and then hit a big running knee to the face for a near fall of her own. Suddenly, Mandy Rose appeared on the screen, calling out Deville. She called Sonya a failure. Lacey Evans spun Deville around and hit the Women’s Right for a three count.

WINNER: Lacey Evans in 13:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Hard fought, harder hitting match. Lacey and Sonya showed last week that they may be able to do something interesting if given more time, and they proved it tonight. It wasn’t perfect, and both of these characters still have a ways to go, but this was a stepping stone for two women growing more confident in their roles and their characters. I could’ve done without the interference from Mandy Rose, especially since last week’s match ended in a no-contest, but it appears as though they wanted to return to the angle with Mandy before too long. The referee injury was strange. For a moment, it looked to be a scripted part of the match, but with no mention of it coming out of the break, and with it playing not part at all in the finish, I’m inclined to believe it was legitimate.)

-A promo video for Matt Riddle aired.

-Backstage, Kayla Braxton welcomed Braun Strowman. Strowman said they’ve already messed with his protein shake tonight, and called them annoying bugs. He launched into his catchphrase. Suddenly, green slime fell from the ceiling all over Kayla. Strowman apologized, saying it was clearly intended for him and not Kayla.

In the van, Miz and Morrison argued about the placement of the bucket of slime. Braxton called Miz and Morrison bastards and stormed off. Miz and Morrison slapped hands, considering it a success, despite placing the bucket on the wrong side.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Given that this wasn’t at the Smackdown interview set, and rather, a random location backstage, how did Miz and Morrison know that Kayla would interview Braun Strowman there? Furthermore, how did they know which side each were suppose to be standing on? Come on.)

-In the ring, Renee Young stood with the Intercontinental title and welcomed Daniel Bryan and A.J. Styles. They headed to the ring as the second hour of the show began.

Styles interrupted Renee out of the gate. He said Bryan is going to call him a coward for taking a bye to the finals. A.J. said that if Jeff Hardy hadn’t gotten involved, it’d be Sheamus, not Bryan, standing in the ring now. Renee asked Bryan if he thought A.J. was a coward.

“Yes?” Bryan said reluctantly. He said he has his ways, and Styles has his own. Styles reiterated that taking the bye was the smart move. He said when he looks in the mirror, he sees the greatest champion WWE has ever seen. Styles called Bryan noble, but stupid. Bryan laughed. He said A.J. is trying to get under his skin, but he’s failing.

Bryan said they’ve known each other long enough to know they have entirely different world views, and entirely different views on what it means to be Intercontinental champion. Bryan suggested that as champion, Styles would only defend the title against a select, worthy few. Bryan said his vision would see him defending the title every week against decorated Superstars and up-and-comers.

“When I think of being the best, it’s not who I am right now, it’s who I can be,” Bryan said. Bryan said he wants people to be excited to tune into Smackdown every week to see if their favorite Superstar could challenge for a title and beat him. Styles said it sounds like Bryan just wants handouts. “I don’t believe in handouts, I believe in opportunity,” Styles said. He questioned Bryan making Drew Gulak his coach. He went a step further, questioning how Gulak got a contract, period.

Styles offered to reach across the aisle and “do something unexpected.” He said he’d face Drew Gulak tonight. Bryan smiled. Drew Gulak headed to the ring. He stepped in the ring and immediately tackled A.J. Styles. Styles retreated to the outside. The show went to commercial.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Daring to go here this week. This was clearly a political conversation thinly veiled as a wrestling philosophy conversation. Bryan was passionate and effective as always, and Styles played the part of the heel well. Both tonight’s match with Gulak, and next week’s Intercontinental title match, could be great.)

(3) A.J. STYLES vs. DREW GULAK (w/ Daniel Bryan)

A.J. Styles attacked Drew Gulak right out of the block when the show returned from commercial. He cornered Gulak, then walked him to the center. Gulak caught Styles with a jawbreaker, then outwrestled Styles to the mat into an arm and chin lock. A.J. dragged himself to the ropes to break the hold.

Gulak transitioned quickly into a crossface, but Styles against reached the ropes. Styles returned to his feet and fought Gulak into the corner. He gave Gulak a snapmare, then a kick to the spine. Styles composed himself, then dropped Gulak over his knee for a quick two count.

Gulak caught Styles with a boot out of the corner, then charged, but A.J. caught him with a big clothesline. Styles slowed down the pace with a chin lock. Gulak fought to his feet after a moment and fired off a series of right hands. Styles countered with a number of chops.

Gulak caught Styles with a clothesline, a back elbow, and a basement dropkick, followed by a releasing suplex. Gulak followed up with a kneeling driver for a near fall. Gulak lifted Styles into an electric chair, but Styles raked his eyes and slid down the back before catching him with an enziguri. Styles followed up with a reverse DDT.

A.J. dragged Gulak to his feet and set up for the Styles Clash, but Gulak rolled through into a cover for a surprise three count.

WINNER: Drew Gulak in 5:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good match, though it would’ve been even better had they been given a bit more time. Gives me high hopes for next week’s match with Daniel Bryan, though. Gulak getting a big win right before a title match for Styles is a curious call, and I wonder if they’re planning to do anything with Gulak to capitalize on this. Next week’s title match feels wide open, as both men could logically win based on tonight’s happenings.)

-The Miz and John Morrison approached Braun Strowman’s car in the parking lot. Miz spotted a “fly” on the window and smashed it with a golf club. Morrison took a baseball bat to the windshield repeatedly. He and Miz hugged joyously. The headed back to the van as the show went to commercial.