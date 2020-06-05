VIP AUDIO 6/5 – NJPW Rewind with Radican & Co. (w/Fann & Samsa): In-depth look at incredible G1 Climax 23: Night 4 event, comparison of where wrestlers were in 2013 compared to today, more! (51 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: The NJPW Rewind with Radican & Co. podcast is a new series of podcasts for PWTorch VIP members. These will be “retro” style reviews looking back at some of NJPW’s best shows and tournaments of the past decade. NJPW’s G1 Climax 23 from 2013, which had been called by many the best tournament of all time after it concluded, will be covered in depth for PWTorch readers as if it is happening in virtual time. In addition to full reviews of each G1 Climax 23 show that will serve as a companion to the NJPW Rewind Podcast, I will be doing audio recaps for VIP members for each night of G1 Climax 23 with a rotating series of co-hosts.

The fourth edition of NJPW Rewind with Radican & Co. features host PWTorch columnist Sean Radican with co-hosts PWTorch contributor Rich Fann and PWTorch Contributor and NJPW World English statistician Chris Samsa looking at G1 Climax 23: Night 4. Radican, Fann, and Samsa begin the show with their initial thoughts on the amazing card and crowd before giving their in-depth analysis of all ten matches on the card. Radican, Samsa, and Fann also discuss where wrestlers are in 2019 compared to where they were when this tournament took place. The show concludes with a final look at an incredible G1 Climax 23: Night 4 event, as well as a look ahead to the rest of the tournament.

