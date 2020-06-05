VIP AUDIO 6/5 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Has AEW succeeded in introducing big-men wrestlers like Brodie Lee and Lance Archer to their roster, the historical significance of the new era in the USWA, and why WWE continues to feature Rey Mysterio in retirement angles (73 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Contributor Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: Analysis on whether or not AEW has succeeded in introducing big-men wrestlers like Brodie Lee and Lance Archer to their roster, the historical significance of the new era period in the USWA, and why WWE continues to feature Rey Mysterio in retirement angles. Other discussion points on the show include the fall of the Dallas territory, Bruce’s take on the Seth Rollins/Rey Mysterio feud, and more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

