FREE PODCAST 6/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss Dynamite including Jericho on commentary, plus Impact, Slammiversary, marital problems, more (97 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin the show in reverse order, taking listener emails on Impact, Slammiversary, marital problems, and AEW topics. Then they switch their attention to this week’s Dynamite, discussing Jericho on commentary, the women’s division, the weird story of Allie and QT Marshall, and whether or not Cody should defend the TNT Championship every week. For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

