VIP AUDIO 7/2 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Review of NXT Great American Bash, AEW Fyter Fest Night 1, Raw, New Japan Cup, plus Mailbag on Londos, Asuka, Nyla, Fake Foreign Wrestlers, KOTR, Last Dance Review (99 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review NXT Great American Bash, AEW Fyter Fest Night 1, WWE Monday Night Raw, the New Japan Cup semi-finals, plus Mailbag on Jim Londos and good books on the pre-1950s pro wrestling industry, Asuka, Nyla Rose’s possible manager, the origins of the terms football and soccer, Fake Foreign Wrestlers in today’s environment, utilizing King of the Ring to determine SummerSlam challenger, a Last Dance Review, and more. Todd pops bigger for an email than he ever has before near the end. NOTE: Last week’s Smackdown was reviewed in a special Sunday edition of The Fix, so if you missed that, go back and listen!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO